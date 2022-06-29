Things we know: Arizona's defensive line
Although Arizona struggled during Jedd Fisch's first year as head coach going 1-11, on the defensive side of the ball the Wildcats played well in moments throughout the season and were the main reason the team was able to capture a 10-3 win over Cal to end the program's longest losing streak of 20 games.
At the center of the defense's success in the game against the Golden Bears was the defensive line that helped hold the Cal's rushing attack to 28 yards and sacked the quarterback four times. In total, the Wildcats defense allowed a season-low 122 yards in the game.
Now, the Wildcats' line will be learning a new system with defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen coming over from UCLA to replace Don Brown, who took the head coaching job at Massachusetts. The defensive line as a unit will have most of the same faces from last season in Kyon Barrs, Jalen Harris, Paris Shand and JB Brown that saw significant playing time.
"I'd say Attention to detail. So, coach Brown is obviously great and coach Nansen, they're both great," said Shand when asked about the difference between Brown and Nansen as defensive coordinators. "But when it comes down to drills, D-line drills, shooting our hips, focusing on hands, I think it just shows, especially during practice, we are showing that we're a step above where we were."
The line did have two key departures from the 2021 season in Trevon Mason, who recorded 42 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks in his final season, and Mo Diallo, who in his one season with the Wildcats collected 34 tackles and four sacks.
