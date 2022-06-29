Things we know: Arizona's defensive line

Now, the Wildcats' line will be learning a new system with defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen coming over from UCLA to replace Don Brown, who took the head coaching job at Massachusetts. The defensive line as a unit will have most of the same faces from last season in Kyon Barrs, Jalen Harris, Paris Shand and JB Brown that saw significant playing time.

"I'd say Attention to detail. So, coach Brown is obviously great and coach Nansen, they're both great," said Shand when asked about the difference between Brown and Nansen as defensive coordinators. "But when it comes down to drills, D-line drills, shooting our hips, focusing on hands, I think it just shows, especially during practice, we are showing that we're a step above where we were."

The line did have two key departures from the 2021 season in Trevon Mason, who recorded 42 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks in his final season, and Mo Diallo, who in his one season with the Wildcats collected 34 tackles and four sacks.