The Sports Guys: The latest with Arizona football and basketball (12.20.21)

Arizona currently has a top-25 football recruiting class as Jedd Fisch completes his first year as head coach of the program. The Wildcats accomplished that by securing the signature of a five-star wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan . It's an important time in the basketball season with UA's men's and women's teams both currently inside the top 10 of their respective AP polls. The UA women are currently working through COVID issues while the men's team is preparing for a grueling stretch on the road. GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno joins Steve Rivera (All Sports Tucson) to discuss all those topics in the latest episode of The Sports Guys.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995, @AverieKlonowski)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)