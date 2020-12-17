 GOAZCATS - The NLI is in ... LB James Bohls
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 11:12:38 -0600') }} football Edit

The NLI is in ... LB James Bohls

James Bohls has signed with Arizona as he looks ahead toward a position change in college.
James Bohls has signed with Arizona as he looks ahead toward a position change in college. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}