Early July, Arizona landed one of the biggest recruits in program history in four-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing. More importantly, it's the first time in eight years that the Wildcats will have two players from Salpointe on the roster if both Rushing and teammate Keona Wilhite signing their National Letter of Intent come the signing period.

"I feel like once I had [made] the decision there was no time to waste. Any of the opportunities to be in the best spot that you possibly [can be at], can be taken away if you wait too long," Rushing said. "You don't need to string any people along. Once you have your decision, make it happen, that's what my dad [George Rushing] always told me."

Although the top recruit in program history is five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was ranked as the No. 12 recruit national by Rivals.com, the addition of Rushing in many ways is more impressive and impactful than the landing of McMillan despite him being only a four-star recruit.

When you look back at the recruitment of McMillan, things really fell in place for Arizona. First Oregon's former head coach Mario Cristobal left the program to become the head coach of Miami, Cristobal was the main reason why he wanted to be a Duck. Then, the Wildcats had already laid the foundation by landing three of his teammates from Servite High School which included his best friend Noah Fifita, who was talking up the program constantly.

Plus, Oregon hired a defensive minded coach in Dan Lanning to replace Cristobal and although he has done a good job as the Ducks head coach, there were questions as to what the offense would look like under the new regime.