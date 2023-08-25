The four pillars of Elijah Rushing to Arizona
Early July, Arizona landed one of the biggest recruits in program history in four-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing. More importantly, it's the first time in eight years that the Wildcats will have two players from Salpointe on the roster if both Rushing and teammate Keona Wilhite signing their National Letter of Intent come the signing period.
"I feel like once I had [made] the decision there was no time to waste. Any of the opportunities to be in the best spot that you possibly [can be at], can be taken away if you wait too long," Rushing said. "You don't need to string any people along. Once you have your decision, make it happen, that's what my dad [George Rushing] always told me."
Although the top recruit in program history is five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was ranked as the No. 12 recruit national by Rivals.com, the addition of Rushing in many ways is more impressive and impactful than the landing of McMillan despite him being only a four-star recruit.
When you look back at the recruitment of McMillan, things really fell in place for Arizona. First Oregon's former head coach Mario Cristobal left the program to become the head coach of Miami, Cristobal was the main reason why he wanted to be a Duck. Then, the Wildcats had already laid the foundation by landing three of his teammates from Servite High School which included his best friend Noah Fifita, who was talking up the program constantly.
Plus, Oregon hired a defensive minded coach in Dan Lanning to replace Cristobal and although he has done a good job as the Ducks head coach, there were questions as to what the offense would look like under the new regime.
Things were completely different in the recruitment of Rushing for Arizona. Unlike McMillan, the Wildcats were able to go toe-for-toe against elite-level programs in Oregon, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Florida on their way to landing what might be the most important recruiting win in program history.
The holds true win you think about the core of what Jedd Fisch is as a coach. Fisch is well-known for his offenses and the success he has had with quarterbacks throughout his career. Arizona has had an offensive minded coach before in Rich Rodriguez, who put out high-level offenses but could never figure things out on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, the Wildcats went from a stout defense school to a football team that couldn't stop a nose bleed during the Rodriguez era.
During that time, Arizona struggled to recruit high-level defensive talent making it a struggle to turn things around on that side of the ball. This happens to a lot of offensive minded coach and defensive minded coaches that can't figure things out on the other side of the ball.
However, it seems that Fisch has started the process of rebuilding the Wildcats' defense during the 2023 class and now in the 2024 class as well. But, the No. 1 sign of this is him straight up out recruiting a defensive coach in Lanning for the gem that is Rushing.
Fisch is starting to show the ability of recruiting top-level talent on the defensive side of the football with four-star Leviticus Su'a in the 2023 class and now Rushing in the 2024 class.
With that being said, let's dive into the four pillars of why Rushing picked the Wildcats over three high-level major programs.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news