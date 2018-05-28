HAMPTON, Va. – The final session of the Nike EYBL came to a close on Sunday, meaning 2019 prospects are now one step closer to the end of their travel basketball careers. Looking back on the weekend that was, National Basketball Analyst Corey Evans hands out some awards, beginning with four-star Jaden McDaniels. MORE EVANS: Word association from Saturday's EYBL action

SMOOTHEST

Jaden McDaniels

McDaniels' emergence is far complete as he continues to show how talented and smooth he really is. A 6-foot-8 wing that can play three positions, McDaniels again put on another highlight performance on Sunday morning and showed why he's a lock for at least the national top 10 in the next rankings update. He hit a crafty pull-up 3-point jumper off of the hesitation dribble with two defenders hanging all over him to tie his morning contest up with just seconds remaining and was strong in overtime, leading his Seattle Rotary team to the win. So far, Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas are the three to watch for the smoothest prospect in attendance. Honorable mention: BJ Boston is no slouch in the smooth department either as he has already garnered Brandon Ingram comparisons. His upside is some of the best you’re going to find in the 2020 class.

BEST HANDLES

Tre Mann Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

If you’re looking for someone that can break down the defense and put pressure on it by attacking the basket, Mann is your guy. The Each 1 Teach 1 star was tremendous on Sunday morning, finishing with 23 points, but it was his ability to beat his defender with an array of breakdown moves that really stood out. A much-improved athlete who can now put the defense on a poster with the highlight reel jam, Mann’s game continues broaden, reflecting a higher ceiling within it than previously believed. Kansas, Tennessee and Florida make up for the final three for the prospect with the best handles in Virginia. Honorable mention: Sharife Cooper was not too far behind as his wiggle and change of speed dribble is top of the shelf stuff, followed by Noah Fernandes and Kira Lewis.

BEST SCORER

Cole Anthony Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

When it comes time to put the ball through the basket, Anthony may be the best. Putting together arguably the best season on the Nike EYBL circuit since its inception, the top-five guard can make scoring 30 points look easy. Explosive, confident, always under control and with a phenomenal pace for the game, Anthony put up two more 25-plus scoring outings on Sunday. He remains the cream of the crop in the backcourt and his scoring could share a similar sentiment. Honorable mention: Rocket Watts, Sharife Cooper and Cam Thomas are no slouches in the scoring department, either.

BIGGEST MISMATCH

Scottie Barnes Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

When we talk about do-it-all types that can touch nearly every portion of the stat sheet, no one personifies such traits more than Barnes. The 6-foot-8 sophomore is a point-wing-forward that can defend four positions but also concoct for one of the best passers in high school ball. His uncanny ability to find the open teammate off of the shifty dribble-drive is tremendous and so is Barnes’ willingness to put others before himself on the offensive end. While his Nike Team Florida unit didn’t end the weekend as well as it would have hoped, it was no fault of Barnes’, the best mismatch in not just Hampton, best possibly in all of high school ball. Honorable mention: Trendon Watford, Malik Hall and Jaden McDaniels have a say in such matters, too.

BEST COLLEGE FIT AND COMMITMENT

Casey Morsell

Morsell takes the nod here thanks to his tremendous shooting performance that remained steady all weekend long. Seven perimeter jumpers followed by five more were in store for the Virginia commit in consecutive outings as he should have no issues fitting in at UVA. Morsell can play on and off the ball, has a full cupboard of intangibles to lean on, and has the discipline and intellect to play in various schemes and produce accordingly. Morsell is not a good snag for the Wahoos; he is a great one. Honorable mention: The Play Angry motto of Gregg Marshall will define DeAntoni Gordon to a T once he sets foot at Wichita State next year as the Nike Team Florida was more than good in Hampton. He defended multiple positions, ran the floor and finished in traffic.

BEST MOTOR

Beard was everywhere on Sunday, playing with a purpose, producing through physicality and competing on both ends. The Meanstreets star has remained a bit under the radar until now but that needs to change drastically. He has always been valued for defensive prowess but the fact that he is making shots and delivering pin-point passes reflects just how valuable he has become for his squad. Iowa and DePaul are the lone power conference schools to have offered, two programs ahead of their competition seeing that Beard should be a Big Ten must-get as a culture setting backcourt pick-up thanks to his pristine motor. Honorable mention: Isaiah Stewart, Isaac Okoro and Chris Payton all showcased relentless motors over the weekend.

BEST SHOT BLOCKER

When you combine the dexterity, length and timing of Dante around the basket, the Mali native sets the bar. Dante is one of the best prospects in high school basketball, regardless of classification, and his recent progressions have made it apparent that he is also one of the best defenders from 15-feet in. He blocked five shots during his afternoon session alone but it was the number of others that he changed that really stood out. The MoKan product continues to set the bar as an elite rim protector and only bettered his standing in such a category in Hampton. Honorable mention: Isaiah Jackson and Babatunde Akingbola could have mighty playing careers off of just their impressive shot-blocking ability.

BEST LOW POST BIG

Hunter Dickinson Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB