INDIANAPOLIS -- Nike and Under Armour sponsored teams were doing their best to impress the throng of coaches in attendance during the final April live period last weekend. We assess the top standouts from our three days spent in the Midwest. THE BOSSI AWARDS: Who stood out in Atlanta?

BEST BACKCOURT

While West Coast Elite Dallas suffered its first defeat of the season in Indianapolis, the team's two-headed monster in the backcourt, Josh Green and Nico Mannion, was very impressive. Green and Mannion fit together great, relying on each other’s strengths to overcome their opponent. Green is the energetic athlete that is absolutely dominant in the open floor, good for a handful of eye-pleasing dunks every game. Mannion, meanwhile, makes everyone around him better and is a sneaky athlete in his own right. They were easily the best backcourt on display in Indianapolis.

TOP SCORER

This one isn’t much of an argument. Anthony Edwards finished with 43 points on Sunday and looked the part of one of the best scorers in high school basketball. The five-star is averaging 21 points per game, fourth-best on the Under Armour circuit, thanks in part to his 45 percent average from beyond the arc. Florida State looks to be in a great spot for the Atlanta Xpress standout.

TOP ENTERTAINER

Tyrese Maxey is pure entertainment on the hardwood. His new Houston Hoops program relied on the five-star's theatrics for one of its four wins this weekend as he nailed a go-ahead pull-up jumper before the buzzer. In an age where five-star talents have become conditioned to view the game through a professional lens, Maxey is one of the few that always hits the court with a smile on his face. He is averaging 23 points, five rebounds and four assists per game on the Nike circuit this spring.

TOP BREAKOUT

James Bishop matched up with five-star guards Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis this weekend and took full advantage of the opportunity to boost his stock, scoring 43 points off of 11-of-15 shooting from behind the arc. Since that outing, Bishop has added offers from La Salle, Michigan, Cincinnati and St. John's and more are expected to trickle in. No one saw their stock rise more in Indianapolis than Bishop.

MOST COLLEGE READY

There might not be a more college-ready frontcourt prospect than Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. The versatile 6-foot-9 junior has tremendous hands and finishes at the basket with improved athleticism. His 15-foot and in game, whether it was knocking down catch-and-shoot jumpers or driving the gaps in the defense, was on full display in Indianapolis. Don't bet against Kansas in Robinson-Earl's recruitment, but others are doing their best to pry him out of the Sunflower State.

FRONT ROW FIREPOWER

Few prospects in Indianapolis had more coaches watching their games than Isaiah Stewart. The five-star prospect has led a high-profile recruitment for the last two years, and now the heat is on for which program can close on the Indiana standout. Head coaches from Washington, Michigan State, Texas, Villanova, Georgetown, UCLA and Notre Dame were closely monitoring Stewart, as were assistants from Syracuse, St. John's and Duke. Stewart is certainly worthy of all of the attention as a dominant big man, averaging over 16 points and 10 rebounds per game on the Nike EYBL circuit.

