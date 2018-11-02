CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Marcus Stripling Rivals.com

The Early Signing Period is quickly approaching and teams are battling it out for top prospects. Here is a closer look at the top two-team recruiting battles in Texas. MORE TWO-TEAM BATTLES: Midwest | Southeast | Florida | Mid-Atlantic | West

1. Marcus Stripling: Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Stripling is a tough prospect to read and he insists he’s still weighing several options, but many believe that if any school can beat Texas A&M for his services, it’s Alabama. The Tide are in need of defensive linemen and hold Stripling in high regard, but won’t hold their breath until he gets to Tuscaloosa for a visit. He will watch the Tide play this weekend in person, albeit as a guest of LSU. As far as Texas A&M, the Aggies have been in pole position for Stripling for a while and he’s expected to be on campus for a visit again later this month. In recruiting, the old adage goes “follow the visit” and Stripling has been a regular in College Station over the past year-plus.

2. Jalen Wydermyer: Texas A&M vs. Miami

A tall, athletic target, Wydermyer is the prototypical type of tight end that college coaches search the country to find. Luckily for Texas A&M, he’s right in the state of Texas and is high on the Aggies. Wydermyer has been on campus in College Station this fall and raved about the experience at the Clemson game in September. He’s set to visit Miami this weekend, a trip that looms large, especially considering the school’s recent track record of recruiting tight ends from out-of-state. Miami can make a big move in Wydermyer’s recruitment if things go well during his time in Coral Gables.

3. Jalen Catalon: Texas vs. Arkansas

A multi-sport star who is hoping to play both baseball and football in college, Catalon is torn between two very different options. Most would expect the Texas native to be bound for Austin, but the Longhorns loaded up on defensive backs in last year’s class and Catalon doesn’t want to be buried on the depth chart. However, with his versatility, Texas is selling him the chance to come in and compete. Arkansas on the other hand offers the likelihood of early playing time and also features a pair of Catalon’s high school teammates, linemen Enoch Jackson and Taurean Carter, who are currently committed to the Razorbacks. Will the trio reunite at the next level? Arkansas is cautiously optimistic headed into the stretch run.

4. Jalen Curry: Arizona vs. Penn State