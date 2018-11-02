Texas Spotlight: Best two-team recruiting battles
The Early Signing Period is quickly approaching and teams are battling it out for top prospects. Here is a closer look at the top two-team recruiting battles in Texas.
1. Marcus Stripling: Texas A&M vs. Alabama
Stripling is a tough prospect to read and he insists he’s still weighing several options, but many believe that if any school can beat Texas A&M for his services, it’s Alabama. The Tide are in need of defensive linemen and hold Stripling in high regard, but won’t hold their breath until he gets to Tuscaloosa for a visit. He will watch the Tide play this weekend in person, albeit as a guest of LSU.
As far as Texas A&M, the Aggies have been in pole position for Stripling for a while and he’s expected to be on campus for a visit again later this month. In recruiting, the old adage goes “follow the visit” and Stripling has been a regular in College Station over the past year-plus.
2. Jalen Wydermyer: Texas A&M vs. Miami
A tall, athletic target, Wydermyer is the prototypical type of tight end that college coaches search the country to find. Luckily for Texas A&M, he’s right in the state of Texas and is high on the Aggies. Wydermyer has been on campus in College Station this fall and raved about the experience at the Clemson game in September.
He’s set to visit Miami this weekend, a trip that looms large, especially considering the school’s recent track record of recruiting tight ends from out-of-state. Miami can make a big move in Wydermyer’s recruitment if things go well during his time in Coral Gables.
3. Jalen Catalon: Texas vs. Arkansas
A multi-sport star who is hoping to play both baseball and football in college, Catalon is torn between two very different options. Most would expect the Texas native to be bound for Austin, but the Longhorns loaded up on defensive backs in last year’s class and Catalon doesn’t want to be buried on the depth chart. However, with his versatility, Texas is selling him the chance to come in and compete.
Arkansas on the other hand offers the likelihood of early playing time and also features a pair of Catalon’s high school teammates, linemen Enoch Jackson and Taurean Carter, who are currently committed to the Razorbacks. Will the trio reunite at the next level? Arkansas is cautiously optimistic headed into the stretch run.
4. Jalen Curry: Arizona vs. Penn State
Curry has made good use of his official visits having taken officials to Arizona, Penn State, Tennessee and Auburn. The Vols are still a factor, but most think it will come down to the Wildcats and the Lions, especially with Tennessee the likely landing spot for JUCO wide receiver Javonta Payton.
The one thing that could give Arizona the edge is the fact that Curry’s high school teammate and close friend, quarterback Grant Gunnell, has been committed to the Wildcats since the summer and continues to spearhead Curry’s recruitment. Penn State made a compelling case when Curry visited in the fall and the two will likely continue to battle it out.