So what does being the Pac-12 Conference's leader in all-purpose yards get you? Well, Tuesday it earned Arizona running back JJ Taylor a spot on the conference's first-team as the postseason awards were handed out Tuesday. The redshirts sophomore from California gained 2,107 yards for the Wildcats this season to put him at No. 1 in the Pac-12 on that list and No. 2 among all FBS players.

His 1,434 rushing yards were second only to Arizona State's Eno Benjamin in the conference. Taylor was Arizona's workhorse this season at running back with 255 carries this year putting him only behind Benjamin in that category as well.

Taylor had plenty of big days for Arizona and was a constant for the Wildcats when the offense struggled some passing the ball at different points throughout the year. He proved to be one of the most vital players to the team's success and was a calming force for many players on the team.

"He's talented, but he's also a very smart player," UA coach Kevin Sumlin said during the season about his standout running back.

His 1,434 yards on the ground are fourth-most in single-season history, while his 2,107 all-purpose yards are also fourth-most. His 284 yards in the Sept. 22 win at Oregon State were fourth-most in UA history, including the most ever in a road game for a Wildcat running back.

Taylor has become a focal point of the offense and his spot on the first-team All-Pac-12 selection comes just a season after he won the freshman of the year award a season ago.