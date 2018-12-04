Taylor named to Pac-12's first team, four others earn honorable mention
So what does being the Pac-12 Conference's leader in all-purpose yards get you? Well, Tuesday it earned Arizona running back JJ Taylor a spot on the conference's first-team as the postseason awards were handed out Tuesday. The redshirts sophomore from California gained 2,107 yards for the Wildcats this season to put him at No. 1 in the Pac-12 on that list and No. 2 among all FBS players.
His 1,434 rushing yards were second only to Arizona State's Eno Benjamin in the conference. Taylor was Arizona's workhorse this season at running back with 255 carries this year putting him only behind Benjamin in that category as well.
Taylor had plenty of big days for Arizona and was a constant for the Wildcats when the offense struggled some passing the ball at different points throughout the year. He proved to be one of the most vital players to the team's success and was a calming force for many players on the team.
"He's talented, but he's also a very smart player," UA coach Kevin Sumlin said during the season about his standout running back.
His 1,434 yards on the ground are fourth-most in single-season history, while his 2,107 all-purpose yards are also fourth-most. His 284 yards in the Sept. 22 win at Oregon State were fourth-most in UA history, including the most ever in a road game for a Wildcat running back.
Taylor has become a focal point of the offense and his spot on the first-team All-Pac-12 selection comes just a season after he won the freshman of the year award a season ago.
Taylor was the only player to earn a spot on either the first or second teams, bu there were four other players honored by the conference Tuesday. Defensive lineman PJ Johnson, receivers Thomas Reid III and Shawn Poindexter plus linebacker Colin Schooler all received honorable mention nods for their work this season.
Schooler being left off the first or second team comes as a bit of a surprise as the sophomore middle linebacker from California improved his numbers from a season ago when he took home the conference's defensive freshman of the year award. Schooler finished his second year in Tucson with 119 tackles plus 21.5 tackles for loss putting him second in the conference on both lists. His 1.8 tackles for loss average puts him at No. 5 among all FBS players.
There were certainly a number of impressive linebackers this season, but a case can certainly be made for Schooler who was the Wildcats' most significant player on defense this season.
"He's a heck of a player," Sumlin said of Schooler back in October. "We'd like to see some other guys make more tackles than he does to be honest with you. ... He wants to play everything. He's as good a football player as there is in this league. He's smart and his intensity is contagious.
"He just makes plays."
Poindexter tied Arizona's single-season record with 11 touchdown catches this year as he turned into the team's top receiver with a strong second half of the season. He ended his year with 42 catches for 759 yards including a stretch in which he caught six straight passes that all went for scores.
Johnson emerged as an important piece of the defensive front in his first season with the program helping to give the Wildcats some much-needed size up front making it easier on the rest of the defense to make plays. He had 31 tackles and was second only to Schooler on the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.