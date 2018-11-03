Success can come in many forms. In football it can come in the form of wins as well as individual performances. For Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate it came as both Friday night. It has not been an easy season for the one-time Heisman Trophy hopeful. He has battled an ankle injury that impacted the game plan early in the season and changed how the coaching staff planned to use him.

He has had to take on plenty of criticism from all over the place from fans questioning just how serious that ankle injury is to members of the national media wondering why the heck he isn't running the ball like he did a last season when he was a bonafide star of college football.

There have been ups and there have been downs, and Tate needed a night like he had Friday. The junior signal caller finished UA's 42-34 win over Colorado with a career-high 350 passing yards on an efficient night. He had only five incompletions in the game connecting on 17 of his 22 pass attempts.

Not all of them were perfect throws, but they were effective and ended up being right where they needed to be. Tate hit four different receivers for touchdown passes in what turned out to be his best passing performance at UA.

Tate isn't one to let everyone in on what he's thinking, especially this season, but Friday night he opened up a bit. Often thought of as a running quarterback there has been a clear goal this season. The junior from California wants to be a complete player at the position and to do that he needs to be a successful passer.

It is something he has worked on over the course of his career but it went into overdrive when offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone arrived on campus in Tucson. There have been growing pains to be sure, but Friday night he showed that his passing can't be overlooked. Tate has a lot of pride as a player and person often leading to him seeming perplexed whenever he is asked about a strong passing performance.

There was none of that Friday as he acknowledged a lot of work has gone into trying to do something that doesn't come as natural as his running ability.

"I think it speaks on how hard I've worked in the offseason," he said of his best personal passing night. "It's something I really took into consideration that I have to become a better passer. Having the receiving corps that I have and having the offensive line that I have and the running back that I have it helps a lot. It helps me do my job.

"It helps all of us."