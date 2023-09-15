Arizona hit the road for the first time in the 2023 season against Mississippi State and found itself in a 14-point hole at the end of the first quarter after throwing three interceptions on three-straight drives. Plus, the Wildcats opened the second quarter with a fumble in the red zone making fur-straight turnovers. Despite that rough start, the Wildcats battled back nearly pulling off the 14-point comeback. However, Arizona fell short loss 31-24 (OT) to Mississippi State, suffering its first loss of the season. In the game, the Wildcats turned the ball over five times with four interceptions and one fumble. On the season, Arizona has given up the football seven times and have created two turnovers. For the Wildcats to get where they want to be at by the end of the season, Arizona will need to figure out how to limit its turnover and get the ratio back in its favor.



Up next for Arizona is a showdown in Tucson against UTEP and these two teams haven't played since the 63-16 game back in the 2017 season. The Wildcats lead the series 39-11-2 with games dating back to 1916 and at one point, UA and the Miners were in the same conference during the WAC days. In Tucson, the Wildcats are 22-6-1 against UTEP and haven't lost a game at home since 1957 when the Miners won 51-14. Arizona has won 13-straight and have outscored them 799-389 in the series. This time around, the Wildcats have a former Miner on its roster in receiver Jacob Cowing, who is now i his second season with Arizona. During Cowing's time in El Paso, he racked up 2,595 yards with 13 touchdowns becoming one of the top receivers at the non-Power 5 level. To help you get ready for the game, our Troy Hutchison has you covered with his breakdown of both rosters in his Tale of the Tape.



Quarterbacks: Arizona

It's been a wild ride at the quarterback position for Arizona so far this season with Jayden de Laura and his Jekyll and Hyde style of play. De Laura has 627 yards passing and has rushed for 91 yards to go along with his seven touchdowns, which is impressive. However, on the flip side of that, he has turned over the football an astronomical SIX times through two games. Although de Laura threw three-straight interceptions in the game against Mississippi State, he also threw for 342 yards with two touchdowns and completed 70% of his passes. At the end of the day, he still gave the Wildcats their best chance of beating the Bulldogs. In comparison, UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison has totaled 494 yards with just four touchdowns to go along with his four interceptions. And unlike de Laura, Hardison isn't a major threat to run the football with 38 yards on the ground this season. Despite de Laura's wild play, I'm giving the edge to the quarterback that can make things happen and lift their team and that means the Wildcats get the nod at this position.

Running backs: UTEP