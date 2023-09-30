In the game, Fifita went 4-for-4 passing for 47 yards with zero turnovers. He setup the game-winning touchdown by DJ Williams and converted a third-down to seal the game.

Arizona is officially in the thick of Pac-12 conference play after securing a 21-20 win over Stanford on the road. The Wildcats saw starter Jayden de Laura go down with an unknown lower-leg injury with backup Noah Fifita helping the team snag the 1-point win.

On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona didn't come up with a turnover with Tacario Davis getting called for a pass interference on an interception in the red zone. However, the Wildcats held Stanford to 358 total yards and 108 rushing yards on 34 carries.

This season, Arizona has held opponents to 16 points per game and has been one of the top rushing defensive units allowing 95 yards a game on the ground, which is 27th in the country.

Sticking with the defense, the main area that the Wildcats have improved at and has somewhat been overlooked is on third downs. Arizona's third down defense last season ranked 125 allowing teams to convert at a 48% clip. Now, that has changed with Johnny Nansen's defense sitting at 46 nationally and holding opponents to 36% on that pivotal down.

On the offensive end, the Wildcats have seen a slide on their third down conversion rate from 42% during the 2022 season to now 39% this year. Although Arizona's offense has been solid, this is the main statistic that shows why UA has taken a step back on that side of the ball

