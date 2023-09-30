Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs. No. 7 Washington
Arizona is officially in the thick of Pac-12 conference play after securing a 21-20 win over Stanford on the road. The Wildcats saw starter Jayden de Laura go down with an unknown lower-leg injury with backup Noah Fifita helping the team snag the 1-point win.
In the game, Fifita went 4-for-4 passing for 47 yards with zero turnovers. He setup the game-winning touchdown by DJ Williams and converted a third-down to seal the game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona didn't come up with a turnover with Tacario Davis getting called for a pass interference on an interception in the red zone. However, the Wildcats held Stanford to 358 total yards and 108 rushing yards on 34 carries.
This season, Arizona has held opponents to 16 points per game and has been one of the top rushing defensive units allowing 95 yards a game on the ground, which is 27th in the country.
Sticking with the defense, the main area that the Wildcats have improved at and has somewhat been overlooked is on third downs. Arizona's third down defense last season ranked 125 allowing teams to convert at a 48% clip. Now, that has changed with Johnny Nansen's defense sitting at 46 nationally and holding opponents to 36% on that pivotal down.
On the offensive end, the Wildcats have seen a slide on their third down conversion rate from 42% during the 2022 season to now 39% this year. Although Arizona's offense has been solid, this is the main statistic that shows why UA has taken a step back on that side of the ball
With all that being said, our Troy Hutchison has you covered for the game with his position-by-position breakdown of both teams in this week's Tale of the Tape.
Quarterback: Washington
Like we stated above, there is a question as to who is going to start the game for Arizona with de Laura leaving last week against Stanford. If he is unable to go, then that means that Fifita will be making his first collegiate start against No. 7 Washington.
Even if de Laura plays, he has turned the football over six times with five interceptions. However, over the last two games, he has recorded back-to-back clean sheets.
Still, it is hard to give the Wildcats the edge at this position given the fact at how sharp Huskies' quarterback Michael Penix has been behind center for their program.
This year, Penix is No. 1 nationally in passing yards with 1,636 yards and the closet player being over 200 yards behind him. Plus, he is tops nationally in passing touchdowns with 16 through the team's first four games.
The production of Penix has held Washington become the top offense in yards per game, passing offense and third in scoring offense. He has been arguably one of the nation's best players in college football.
So, I'm giving the edge to Washington and right now, it isn't very close given the way tat Penix is slinging the football.
