Arizona will start its quest against FCS opponent Northern Arizona, which normally wouldn't be a headline game for the Wildcats. However, two seasons ago in these two teams last meeting, the Lumberjacks got the best of the Cats in a historic 21-19 win. It was the first time NAU had beat UA since 1932 and its first win at Arizona Stadium.

After going 5-7 last season and improving its record by four games in the second year of the Jedd Fisch era, Arizona will be trying to build on its recent momentum and get to the next level for the program, which is a bowl berth for the first time in six seasons.

The two teams since that game look completely different. Arizona only has a handful of players left on its roster since the loss and has added a new defensive staff with defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and his 4-2-5 scheme.

Plus, the Wildcats have added depth on the defensive side of the football through transfers and recruiting classes. Nansen has stated that he wants to see 8 to 10 guys on the defensive line rotate throughout the game.

On the offensive side of the ball, the same staff from that game is still at Arizona and has created one of the top passing offenses in college football over the course of their tenure. Still, coaches sure as offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll remember the game against NAU and how the program has grow since that time.

"It was a very difficult night to be a part of and be on that staff," said Carroll when reflecting on the NAU game. "But, it really showed how far we had to go and we weren't really ready to win yet. We weren't ready to be a good football team, it took a while. It's going [to] take a process. It's not something you can snap your fingers and fix. And looking back on that and to see how far we've come, there's a little bit of hope."

Clearly the coaching staff and players haven't forgotten about the 21-19 loss to NAU, which has made this opening game for Arizona an intriguing matchup.

To prepare you for this weekend's game in Tucson, here is a breakdown of each position group to give you an idea of which team has the advantage at each spot going into Saturday's 7 p.m. (MST) kickoff.