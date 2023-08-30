Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs. NAU
After going 5-7 last season and improving its record by four games in the second year of the Jedd Fisch era, Arizona will be trying to build on its recent momentum and get to the next level for the program, which is a bowl berth for the first time in six seasons.
Arizona will start its quest against FCS opponent Northern Arizona, which normally wouldn't be a headline game for the Wildcats. However, two seasons ago in these two teams last meeting, the Lumberjacks got the best of the Cats in a historic 21-19 win. It was the first time NAU had beat UA since 1932 and its first win at Arizona Stadium.
The two teams since that game look completely different. Arizona only has a handful of players left on its roster since the loss and has added a new defensive staff with defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and his 4-2-5 scheme.
Plus, the Wildcats have added depth on the defensive side of the football through transfers and recruiting classes. Nansen has stated that he wants to see 8 to 10 guys on the defensive line rotate throughout the game.
On the offensive side of the ball, the same staff from that game is still at Arizona and has created one of the top passing offenses in college football over the course of their tenure. Still, coaches sure as offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll remember the game against NAU and how the program has grow since that time.
"It was a very difficult night to be a part of and be on that staff," said Carroll when reflecting on the NAU game. "But, it really showed how far we had to go and we weren't really ready to win yet. We weren't ready to be a good football team, it took a while. It's going [to] take a process. It's not something you can snap your fingers and fix. And looking back on that and to see how far we've come, there's a little bit of hope."
Clearly the coaching staff and players haven't forgotten about the 21-19 loss to NAU, which has made this opening game for Arizona an intriguing matchup.
To prepare you for this weekend's game in Tucson, here is a breakdown of each position group to give you an idea of which team has the advantage at each spot going into Saturday's 7 p.m. (MST) kickoff.
Quarterbacks: Arizona
One of the deepest positions on Arizona's roster this season is the quarterback spot with three high-level players that are able to play if need be for Fisch. However, it all starts with returning starter Jayden de Laura, who posted 3,685 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and completed 63% of his passes during his first season with the program. The one issues during the 2022 season for de Laura was turnovers as he threw 13 interceptions.
Now, de Laura is set to be the starting quarterback for the Wildcats again but with a full season of experience of running the Fisch's offense under his belt. With that, he has seemed more confident, decisive and fast when running the offense during spring ball and training camp.
On the other side of the field, NAU struggled on offense but threw for 2,930 yards as a team. However, the Lumberjacks are expected to name Cal transfer Kai Millner their starting quarterback for the game.
Millner, who is a native of Arizona saw little playing time with Cal going 9 of 15 on passes with 121 yards and two touchdowns.
So, given the lack of experience on the NAU side line and the heavy experience and highly talented arm of de Laura, I went with Arizona for the edge at this position.
