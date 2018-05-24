Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Only one of the top 13 pro-style quarterbacks remains uncommitted and it’s four-star Grant Gunnell from Houston (Texas) St. Pius X.

Gunnell had been committed to Texas A&M early in the recruiting process but the 6-foot-6 standout backed off his pledge to the Aggies in February.

The four-star quarterback made his decision when coach Kevin Sumlin was still in College Station along with offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone.

Both of those coaches are now at Arizona and the Wildcats have emerged as a serious contender in the recruitment of Gunnell, who’s expected to make his pledge sometime in June.

Ohio State is also a serious player for the Houston St. Pius X prospect as the Buckeyes offered Gunnell right before he backed off his early pledge to Texas A&M. Oklahoma State also cannot be counted out.

With only weeks - or possibly days - until Gunnell makes his choice, will he still follow Sumlin and Mazzone to the desert and pick Arizona, will Ohio State land another top-flight quarterback, could pass-friendly Oklahoma State land him or is a surprise in store?