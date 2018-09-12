CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Khalil Tate The AP

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a hot topic in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

THE STORYLINE

Arizona QB Khalil Tate entered the season as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner coming off a dynamic season in which he rushed for 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns, nearly averaging a first down every time he ran the ball.

The former four-star quarterback from Gardena (Calif.) Serra also completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,591 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was on his way to having another huge season in Tucson. But then coach Rich Rodriguez was fired and former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin was brought in, along with offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone. After two games, everything has changed with the way Tate is being used and the Wildcats are 0-2 with losses to BYU and Houston.

Tate has 15 rushing attempts for 22 yards and two scores. He’s completing just 51.9 percent of his passes for 538 yards with one touchdown and two picks. Unless things drastically change immediately, any talk of contending for the Heisman Trophy is done. What exactly is happening at Arizona?

FIRST TAKE: MATT MORENO, GOAZCATS.COM

“Right now, there are a lot of head-scratching decisions when it comes to Arizona’s start to the season. The offensive staff mentioned throughout spring and into camp that the offense wouldn’t look all that different from what it did in previous years under Rich Rodriguez. However, the scoring has been down, the passing attempts have gone up and maybe most importantly, Tate’s rushing numbers have gone way down. "Arizona’s problems are not only on offense, but the fact that the Wildcats have attempted 33 more passes through the first two games than in 2017 tells you a lot about where the staff’s head is in terms of what it is hoping to accomplish with its quarterback this year. It has become clear that the plan offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone and the offensive staff have laid out for Tate is to make him a complete package at the position. “We knew that would be the case coming out of spring ball and all throughout camp, but Mazzone said he also didn’t want Tate to lose the ability to create plays with his feet since that is the junior quarterback’s best trait. Yet, through two games Tate’s running game has all but disappeared. In his first two starts last season, which came midway through the year against UCLA and Cal, he rushed for a combined 367 yards and three touchdowns. Right now, through his first two starts of 2018, he has combined to run for just 22 yards and two touchdowns. “It is difficult to pinpoint the exact why in this situation, but it has become clear that both the coaches and Tate are thinking long term right now. There seems to be a real dedication to making him a pocket quarterback, and losing games feels secondary to achieving that final goal for Tate.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM