Sumlin: Recruiting rolling along for Arizona this spring
Arizona only has one commitment through the first week of May, but that is partly by design. The Wildcats hold a pledge from Texas-based defensive back Logan Wilson and he only recently joined the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news