Sumlin, Arizona will have plenty of things to address this offseason
There were always going to be growing pains and adjustments, but in a down year in the Pac-12 South the sting hurts just a little bit more for Arizona fans this year. Things didn't go as expected f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news