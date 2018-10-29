CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



COMMIT BREAKDOWN: Texas lands Rivals250 OL Logan Parr Sometimes when a major program loses a key recruit we here at Rivals.com take a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local, regional and national level. To quantify the "sting" of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

THE SITUATION

Texas A&M’s 2019 recruiting class took a hit over the weekend when four-star defensive back commit Bobby Wolfe backed off his pledge to the Aggies. It’s actually the second time he’s decommitted from the school this year, having committed in February only to change his mind again in March. This time it appears that break is for good, with both parties likely moving onto other options. Losing Wolfe’s commitment dropped Texas A&M to No. 3 overall in the Rivals.com Team Rankings, but how much does his loss truly hurt the class? We ask our experts to weigh in on just how much losing him stings and also take a look at which schools might benefit going forward. RELATED: Texas A&M 2019 commitment list

LOCAL REACTION

“This comes as no shock. A&M had been anticipating a decommitment for a while now and had run out of patience with Wolfe. Their immediate move to get back in with Marcus Banks when he decommitted from LSU was in anticipation of Wolfe’s move. If they keep Scooby Carter and Erick Young, the damage done here is minimal. If Banks comes on board, it’s a straight swap and no harm is done at all.” – Mark Passwaters, AggieYell.com Sting factor: 3

REGIONAL REACTION

“It’s not often a prospect decommits from the same school twice in one year but Wolfe is a unique prospect. This is actually his third decommitment this cycle, as he was once pledged to Ole Miss as an underclassman. With so much drama during his recruitment, this is probably one Texas A&M is OK with losing, especially with a few more defensive back targets still on the board. Wolfe is talented and will likely end up at a Power Five school, but it won’t be Texas A&M and I think the program is fine with that.” -- Woody Wommack, Southeast/Texas analyst Sting factor: 2

NATIONAL REACTION

“I’d give it a three. He’s a talented kid for sure with good size but this is the second time he’s decommitted and I have a feeling Texas A&M processed him as much as he wanted out.” – Mike Farrell, National Recruiting Director Sting factor: 3

WHAT'S NEXT?