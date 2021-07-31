Arizona lost its first commitment of the 2022 class Saturday as California defensive back TJ Hall decided to back away from his pledge to the Wildcats. The three-star prospect from Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial High School only committed to UA for a little over two weeks.

Hall picked up an offer from Washington this week.

He selected the Wildcats over offers from Colorado, Oregon State, Fresno State and Nevada among others. Hall has played both receiver and cornerback in high school, but this offseason he has focused on being a future defensive player.

He has made strides as a cornerback prospect in recent months leading to a higher profile as a recruit. He shined at The Opening event in California in early July when he had the opportunity to square off against some of the top receivers in the country.

Here is a closer look at what the decision to decommit from the Wildcats means for the program moving forward both on the recruiting front and on the field.