It looks like change is going to be coming to the grassroots basketball scene as we currently know it. However, exactly what those changes will be and how soon they will happen is still to be determined. National Analyst Eric Bossi discusses what's out there regarding summer changes, reflects on the 2018 NBA Draft, takes a look at Purdue 's newest commitment and more in his weekly Starting Five.

Ever since the commission on college basketball recommended the NCAA change summer basketball, things have been brewing. Over the past few weeks, talks about exactly what can change in how a school watches a player like 2019's No. 1 prospect Vernon Carey Jr. this summer compared to the summer of 2019 have really heated up.

It's clear that the NCAA is trying to put together a plan and get it in front of the commission sometime after the summer ends and it sounds pretty clear that the focuses are eliminating the July evaluation periods, lessening the influence of shoe companies and getting the high school coach more involved in the recruiting process.

However, after spending my weekend speaking to coaches on all levels involved and many other grassroots sources, it doesn't sound to me that a very clear plan has been formulated and that the NCAA doesn't seem to be taking into account just how massive the rumored change could be and how many moving parts will be involved.

The mere thought of sweeping change has many up in arms and once we see an actual plan, they may be justified. But, I want to at least know for sure what the plan is before forming an opinion.

It sounds like the NCAA wants to end the three July live evaluation periods and replace them with some sort of NCAA-run system of evaluation camps in June, making it so that coaches could spend more times visiting players at their high schools or watching them play in state sanctioned summer events. Exactly where these camps would take place, how many players would be invited, how they would be staffed and financed and many other issues haven't yet been deeply looked into. Maybe schools bid to host them on their campuses, maybe USA Basketball gets involved, maybe there is a national camp. Will there be separate camps for players in separate classes? Nobody knows for sure at this point. There is only a very basic outline of an idea and then a lot of questions about how to make it all happen or if any proposed change is even feasible.

It's going to be incredibly expensive and if I think I get it bad sometimes from parents or coaches who are upset about their player's ranking, well, that's going to be child's play compared to what happens when the NCAA starts deeming which players are worthy of being looked at by coaches. Or what's going to happen if the NCAA really tries to partially freeze out shoe companies that pay their members millions of dollars? It's going to be ugly. Really ugly.



But, since there is no clear plan in place, I am going to stick to my word and at least wait to see what's put in place before making a final opinion. However, after nearly 20 years in the business, I'm a bit worried that perceived public pressure to clean up "AAU" has the NCAA rushing to action.

This isn't about making change just to make change, this is about making important and smart change. The current grassroots system and how potential college players get exposure is a complex system that needs to be looked at from every angle. It seems to me that it should take longer than just a couple of months to truly perform due diligence and get it right and I'm worried that this is going to be a rush job that will be scrapped shortly after being put into place.

