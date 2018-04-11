Romeo Langford Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

The beginning of the late signing period for the class of 2018 is here. Just 10 Rivals150 prospects, headlined by No. 6 overall Romeo Langford, remain recruitable with five-stars Anfernee Simons and Darius Bazley planning to turn professional

The Rivals.com team of Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald offer up predictions on where they see the top remaining players landing.



Contenders: Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt

Buzz: A natural scorer, Langford has run a notoriously tight-lipped recruitment. However, at least in the grassroots world, some buzz is starting to build that the Hoosiers are coming on as he eyes a late April decision date.

Predictions: Indiana (Bossi, Evans), Vanderbilt (McDonald)



Contenders: Brown has taken official visits to California, Louisiana-Lafayette, St. John's and UCLA. Arizona and North Carolina have recently jumped in while Gonzaga, Nevada and Oregon are still involved to some extent.

Buzz: Brown has one more official visit to use and it's likely that Arizona and North Carolina fight for this one. Don't look for a decision until the end of April at the earliest as Cal is trying desperately to hold onto a relatively local product.

Predictions: Cal (Bossi), Arizona (Evans), North Carolina (McDonald)



Contenders: Oregon, Arizona State, Arizona, Gonzaga, UCLA and others.

Buzz: Since backing off of his commitment to Arizona, Williams has been a major West Coast target. He just took an unofficial visit to Arizona State and the Sun Devils are trying to make a run, but the majority of the buzz has been in Oregon's favor thus far.

Predictions: Oregon (Bossi, Evans, McDonald)

Contenders: Ramey recently released a top 10 but the most serious contenders at this point appear to be Missouri, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and Texas.

Buzz: Ramey has taken official visits to Stillwater and Austin, and was in Columbia unofficially. Illinois had looked to be in the mix but the Illini recently took junior college point guard Andres Feliz. Can Cuonzo Martin continue to lock down local talent for Mizzou?

Predictions: Missouri (Bossi), Oklahoma State (Evans, McDonald)

Contenders: Baylor, Iowa State, Memphis, Tennessee and others.

Buzz: Iowa State was considered an early leader but then the Cyclones landed Rivals150 point guard Tyrese Haliburton in the fall. Baylor made a big surge during the winter and Memphis, with new coach Penny Hardaway on board, is pushing. Would Harris still stay home with Rivals150 point guard Alex Lomax - who played for Penny at Memphis East - already in the fold? Harris will announce Friday.

Predictions: Memphis (Bossi), Baylor (Evans, McDonald)

Contenders: Illinois, Ole Miss, Missouri and others.

Buzz: Hinson just completed an official visit to Ole Miss and prior to the visit he hosted Kermit Davis and the Rebels for an in-home visit. If he doesn't sign this week, Illinois is up next for a visit.

Predictions: Ole Miss (Bossi, Evans, McDonald)

Contenders: Arizona, Georgetown, Tennessee, San Diego State, California, Colorado, Gonzaga, Oregon State and others.

Buzz: Formerly committed to UConn, Akinjo backed out when Kevin Ollie was fired. This weekend he'll take an official visit to Tennessee. The Vols and Georgetown are strong, but keep a close eye on Arizona.

Predictions: Arizona (Bossi, Evans), Tennessee (McDonald)

Contenders: West Virginia, Washington, Seton Hall, Georgetown, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Georgia and others

Buzz: Another who bailed on UConn when Kevin Ollie was fired, Matthews is a big jump shooter with significant upside. He hasn't yet set any visits, but Bob Huggins and West Virginia are making him a strong priority. Oregon State has had him on campus.

Predictions: West Virginia (Bossi, Evans, McDonald)

Contenders: Connecticut, Xavier and more to be determined

Buzz: Adams signed with Rhode Island in the fall and just received his release on Tuesday. Given that former Rams coach Dan Hurley landed at UConn, the Huskies will likely figure into his new recruitment.

Predictions: UConn (Bossi, Evans), Xavier (McDonald)