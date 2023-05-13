Spring review: Evaluating Arizona's offense
A month ago Arizona wrapped up spring practice with a new team and a new chapter in the Jedd Fisch era. The Wildcats’ offense, which ranked 20th in total offense and sixth in passing last season, will head into training camp this summer with some different personnel that has both impressed and gelled well together over the course of the 15 practices.
Here is an evaluation of the offense following spring ball.
Quarterbacks
Throughout spring practice, it was clear that both starting quarterback Jayden de Laura and backup Noah Fifita have made strides after already having one year under their belts in Fisch’s system. Both signal callers appear a lot stronger than last season and have developed a better understanding of their pocket presence in addition to some of the reads that took them late into last season to figure out. What has stood out for Fifita was his added ability to play bigger than he is. Despite his shorter frame, he made plays on the run, where last year, his throws would get batted down at the line.
“I’ve been proud of Noah, just his consistency,” quarterback coach Jimmie Doughtery said. “Working with the twos the (second group offensive) lines, a lot of guys shuffling through, not a bunch of turnovers. … He’s doing a nice job of doing what we focused on from the get-go, coming out spring ball and that was obviously moving the chains and going down, scoring points and protecting the ball together, and I think he’s done a nice job of that overall.”
