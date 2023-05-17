Coming into this season with three new transfers, who have already made an impact an spring ball, as well as a second season with Russell Davis II and Sterling Lane II, The Wildcats have had an ample amount of depth and experience on the line. Throughout spring practice, Arizona was able to show two completely different defensive line looks with up to 10 players rotating in and out with the first unit. This amount of firepower and availability could do wonders for the team come the fall, as it will raise more competition between the players, as well as limiting the amount of tread on their tires.

“It’s definitely good to have some depth,” transfer defensive lineman Tyler Manoa said. “It’s always good to be fresh because you’re battling it out every play, but just to have those extra guys and knowing that when you are tired, that you have those fresh legs — and just to keep the standard up to where you were, those new guys have got to come in and keep the standard up as well.”