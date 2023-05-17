Spring review: Evaluating Arizona's defense
Despite having one of the premiere offenses in college football last season, Arizona was still outscored 68 points and 63 total yards. This was due in large part to its young and inexperienced defensive unit with more than half of them being underclassmen.
This year, however, should see a complete revamping of second-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen’s defense with players getting a year in his system.
The Wildcats have also brought in a plethora of transfers that in spring practice have delivered a great deal of experience in leadership. This combination, along with the competitiveness at practice has made the defense look nearly unrecognizable than last season, and for the better as the team prepares for fall training camp.
Here is an evaluation of the defense following spring ball.
Defensive line
Coming into this season with three new transfers, who have already made an impact an spring ball, as well as a second season with Russell Davis II and Sterling Lane II, The Wildcats have had an ample amount of depth and experience on the line. Throughout spring practice, Arizona was able to show two completely different defensive line looks with up to 10 players rotating in and out with the first unit. This amount of firepower and availability could do wonders for the team come the fall, as it will raise more competition between the players, as well as limiting the amount of tread on their tires.
“It’s definitely good to have some depth,” transfer defensive lineman Tyler Manoa said. “It’s always good to be fresh because you’re battling it out every play, but just to have those extra guys and knowing that when you are tired, that you have those fresh legs — and just to keep the standard up to where you were, those new guys have got to come in and keep the standard up as well.”
