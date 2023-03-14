Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
Jedd Fisch has made progress in his first two seasons as Arizona's head coach. There will be more pressure than ever to win games as he heads into Year 3. The Wildcats improved from 2021 to 2022 by winning five games in Fisch's second season at the helm. There will be expectations of a bowl game for UA fans this year, and the work to reach that point begins Tuesday afternoon.
The Wildcats will open up their third spring under Fisch and will have 15 practices to work in some new pieces and build some confidence heading into an important summer for the program.
Arizona has plenty of returning players at key positions including its starting quarterback, running back, and multiple receivers on offense. On defense, there have been some key departures this offseason leaving younger players to fill some pivotal spots on the field.
Here is a rundown of what we will have our eye on as the Wildcats open up their spring practice schedule Tuesday.
New faces in key places
