Jedd Fisch has made progress in his first two seasons as Arizona's head coach. There will be more pressure than ever to win games as he heads into Year 3. The Wildcats improved from 2021 to 2022 by winning five games in Fisch's second season at the helm. There will be expectations of a bowl game for UA fans this year, and the work to reach that point begins Tuesday afternoon.

The Wildcats will open up their third spring under Fisch and will have 15 practices to work in some new pieces and build some confidence heading into an important summer for the program.