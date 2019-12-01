Much has been made about Arizona's freshmen this season, but during its four-day stay in Anaheim for the Wooden Legacy tournament UA leaned on many of its veterans. It eventually led to a tournament title Sunday night as the Wildcats (9-0) knocked off Wake Forest 73-66 on a night that a couple seniors led the scoring.

Dylan Smith and Chase Jeter both performed well this week at Anaheim Arena and Sunday both UA seniors scored in double figures to pace the Wildcats. Smith hit four 3-pointers and it helped him finish with a team-high 20 points capping an impressive week for the redshirt senior.

"It was a good feeling," Smith told reporters after the game. "I knew this was my last one. I just wanted to play hard for my guys and go out there and get it for them. We played together as a team and it was a good overall team win."

Jeter didn't have a rebound in the first game of the tournament and UA head coach Sean Miller mentioned after Friday's game that he challenged his senior big man to be more productive.

Jeter responded with two of his best games of the season and Sunday evening he scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the victory over the Demon Deacons.

The lead in Sunday's game changed just twice and the two teams were tied just once, but No. 14 Arizona had to fight off runs from Danny Manning's squad throughout the evening thanks to a big showing from two of its standout players, Brandon Childress and Olivier Sarr. It was the big man, Sarr, who led the night for Wake Forest by scoring 21 points and grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds in a losing effort.

Childress had 19 points and four assists for the Demon Deacons.

The Wildcats built up a 15-point lead with about eight minutes to go in the second half, but Wake Forest continued to chip away behind effective play from both Sarr and Childress. The Demon Deacons were able to get as close as within four points of UA, but the Wildcats hit some important late free throws to seal the victory.

Among the players to hit key free throws down the stretch was freshman guard Josh Green, who managed to have one of his best performances of the season despite going just 2 for 8 from the field. He led the Wildcats with 12 rebounds and dished out three assists as well.