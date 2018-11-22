"Tonight was very similar. I think right around the eight-minute mark, although it was a little bit more than two points, I think it was a game that maybe could have gone either way if we play well down the stretch. But we didn't. We didn't have enough in either game and obviously playing against two really, really talented teams, well coached teams and experienced group as well."

"We really struggled in the first half to score," UA head coach Sean Miller told reporters after the game while speaking of his team's 22 points in the opening 20 minutes. "Credit their defense. And then we really hit our stride, I think really the first eight to 10 minutes of the second half. And a very similar story to Gonzaga. Right in around that six-minute mark. Last night's game against Gonzaga with six minutes and 20 seconds to go, we were down two points, I think it was 64-62, and they really put it on us down the stretch.

The Wildcats ended the night with just four bench points and had 19 turnovers in the loss while Auburn (5-1) had 33 points come from its bench and 32 points in the paint. The lack of bench scoring was just one of the issues the Wildcats had to overcome and the mistakes added up over the course of the night resulting in UA earning the fourth-place spot in the eight-team tournament.

UA finished the three-day Maui Invitational with one win and two losses, but came away with a better understanding of what it needs to work on after having three blowout wins to open the season. Wednesday's game featured long stretches where Arizona simply couldn't put the ball in the basket mirroring parts of Tuesday loss to the Bulldogs.

Arizona's second game against a ranked opponent had moments when it looked like the first. A day after losing a second-half lead and ultimately falling to No. 3 Gonzaga, the Wildcats (4-2) again had problems scoring when it mattered most in what turned into a 73-57 loss to No. 8 Auburn in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational Wednesday night.

Arizona had to rely primarily on three scorers in Wednesday night's game with Justin Coleman capping his impressive week 16 points and four 3-pointers in the loss while Brandon Randolph led the way with 18 points all coming in the second half. Center Chase Jeter was the other man in double figures as he had 14 points and five rebounds in the game.

For the redshirt junior UA needs to continue to find ways to sustain its same level of emotion throughout the game rather than having stretches of inconsistent play like it did the last two nights.

"A lot of stuff happens and good things and bad things can occur, and I think one of the things we need to work on is not getting too excited when the good things do happen and kind of carrying that same dog and that same fight to the end of the game," he said. "Kind of like Auburn and Gonzaga did these past two days against us. So the biggest thing that we need to learn is that there's 40 minutes in a game and that at the end of the day no matter how good or bad we're doing in one segment, it's always on to the next thing and we got to stay strong."

Coleman finished his week averaging 20.3 points for the Wildcats and reaching a new level with his shooting ability. While there are certainly a number of things Arizona knows it needs to work on moving forward there were still positives to come out of the week and Coleman's play is one of those for Miller.

"Justin Coleman, I would imagine he has a chance to be on the all tournament team," he said. "He was outstanding. If he didn't play the way he played, I'm not sure where we would have been in any of the three games. His second half against Iowa State and just watching him play for 40 minutes, that's something that I think gives us a lot of confidence moving forward, because he did it against the best. And Justin is an experienced player as well."

Part of Arizona's trip to Maui was always going to be about what the team and coaching staff learned during the three-day stay. It ended up leading to two matchups with teams at the top of college basketball showing the Wildcats there are things that will have improve for the team to make the season a successful one.

Finishing the week 1-2 always seemed it could be a success as long as Miller and his staff learned more about the group they have this season. From that perspective the Arizona head coach was satisfied by the time the final buzzer sounded Wednesday night.

"Very easily you can leave this tournament 0-3," he said. "And we knew before we ever took off from Tucson, Arizona that the field was incredibly strong. And I'm very proud of our guys that we were able to be as resilient as we were in the first game against Iowa State. And I think we lost to two really talented teams. I think Gonzaga, obviously will be fighting for one of the top seeds in the tournament. Really ditto for Auburn. ... I mean those are two really tough teams.

"For us, we played some excellent basketball in both of those games. We were the furthest thing from a team that could finish. And sometimes that's depth, sometimes that's talent, sometimes that's a little bit of everything. Coaching. So for us it's a matter of when you play against great competition you learn your strengths and weaknesses."

Arizona will have the rest of the week off from games and won't be in action again until next Thursday when the Wildcats host Georgia Southern back home in Tucson.