Notable: The first verbal commit of the 2023 class for Arizona was Canyon Moses. He recorded eight interceptions in three years playing in high school to go along with five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

GOAZCATS.com's take: "Safety Canyon Moses has the size that the Arizona coaching staff is looking for in defensive backs. I see him more as a free safety that plays 'center field' and attacking the football when it is up in the air. However, I do think Moses has a long way to go on his tackling, but has the frame to be a solid starter one day at Arizona." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison

