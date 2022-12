Notable: Johnson was recruited by running back coach Scottie Graham. The 5-foot-9 running back ran for 1074 rushing yards on 113 carries with 23 rushing touchdowns as well as 253 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in his senior season at Highland High School.

GOAZCATS.com's take: "Well, the Wildcats are a team that use three to four running backs at a time throughout the season, and will be needing to fill the whole of DJ Williams, who graduated this season. I think Arizona might've found diamond n California similarly to the staff signing Jonah Coleman a season ago. Running back Brandon Johnson has a rare combination of size and speed. I think he could see the field this season in a similar role to what Coleman had. However, I think he could work on both his speed and strength, but he has a great foundation to build off of." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison

