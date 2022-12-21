Name: Jackson Holman Position: Receiver School: Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo HS) Height: 6-4 | Weight: 200 Committed: July 2nd, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star, 78 player in (ST) Other notable offers: Army, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham

Notable: Holman was recruited by Arizona wide receiver coach Kevin Cummings. The 6-foot-4 athlete played wide receiver at Mission Viejo high school where he racked up 1339 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns throughout his four years in high school.

What Jackson Holman said: "I've been anxious and excited to get on campus ever since I committed back in July," said Jackson Holman. "I can't wait to be coached by coach Fisch and begin to study and learn the offense. My dream has always been to play D1 football and now that this dream has officially came true I couldn't be happier."



