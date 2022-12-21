SIGNED: Receiver Jackson Holman
Name: Jackson Holman
Position: Receiver
School: Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo HS)
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 200
Committed: July 2nd, 2022
Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star, 78 player in (ST)
Other notable offers: Army, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham
Notable: Holman was recruited by Arizona wide receiver coach Kevin Cummings. The 6-foot-4 athlete played wide receiver at Mission Viejo high school where he racked up 1339 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns throughout his four years in high school.
What Jackson Holman said: "I've been anxious and excited to get on campus ever since I committed back in July," said Jackson Holman. "I can't wait to be coached by coach Fisch and begin to study and learn the offense. My dream has always been to play D1 football and now that this dream has officially came true I couldn't be happier."
GOAZCATS.com's take: "Receiver Jackson Holman has great size and strength for his position making him potentially a versatile player that can play the inside or out positions. Holman does a great of positioning himself between the defender and the football like a basketball player in the low-post. I think you will see Arizona switch him to tight end making him even more valuable and great red zone target." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison
