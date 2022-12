Notable: Elijha Payne was recruited by Jordan Paopao. Payne also attended Sierra Canyon high school who defeated Inglewood in the championship this past season. Jedd Fisch has talked many times about targeting players coming from winning programs in his recruiting.

GOAZCATS.com's take: "Offensive lineman Elijha Payne has some of the toughest and quickest hands in Arizona's recruiting class making him a very skilled pass blocker. However, Payne will need to work on his footwork and getting off the line a little fast. I see Payne as a potential in either year two or three." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)