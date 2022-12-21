GOAZCATS.com's take: "Karnley was an interesting recruit to follow throughout the process. Arizona was slow to move with him at first then made a strong push in the summer before cooling on him again. There was a point when San Diego State was expected to earn his pledge, but he waited the process out and eventually Arizona had a bigger need for another cornerback in the class. The Wildcats were hit with a few decommitments at the position making Karnley a much-needed addition. He checks all the boxes when it comes to what the defensive staff is looking for in its cornerbacks with his length and ability to be disruptive. He also can fit into different styles of play making him a valuable piece in the class. Karnley is going to need some time to adjust to the college game, but he won't be needed right away with four of Arizona's top five cornerbacks expected to return for 2023." – senior editor Matt Moreno