Published Dec 4, 2024
SIGNED: Arizona snags three-star LB Carter Jones for its 2025 class
Name: Carter Jones

Position: Linebacker

School: Irvine, Calif. (Crean Lutheran HS)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 225

Committed: October 18, 2024

Rivals ranking: 5.5 three-star

Other offers: Cal, Florida State, Oklahoma State, and Georgia amongst others

Notable: Carter Jones was recruited by Arizona linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Danny Gonzales. Jones has racked up 375 total tackles with 16.5 for loss alongside two sacks and three interceptions. He is the brother to Class of 2027 four-star quarterback Caden Jones who currently remains an Arizona target.

