SIGNED: Arizona snags three-star LB Carter Jones for its 2025 class

Name: Carter Jones
Position: Linebacker
School: Irvine, Calif. (Crean Lutheran HS)
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 225
Committed: October 18, 2024
Rivals ranking: 5.5 three-star
Other offers: Cal, Florida State, Oklahoma State, and Georgia amongst others
Notable: Carter Jones was recruited by Arizona linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Danny Gonzales. Jones has racked up 375 total tackles with 16.5 for loss alongside two sacks and three interceptions. He is the brother to Class of 2027 four-star quarterback Caden Jones who currently remains an Arizona target.