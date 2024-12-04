Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 4, 2024
SIGNED: Arizona lands three-star RB Wesley Yarbrough for its 2025 class
GOAZCATS.com
Staff

Name: Wesley Yarbrough

Position: Running back

School: Crosby, Texas (Crosby HS)

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 190

Committed: June 17, 2024

Rivals ranking: 5.7 three-star

Other offers: Arizona State, Houston, Memphis

Notable: Wesley Yarbrough was recruited by Arizona running backs coach Alonzo Carter. He was hosted by Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano on his visit to Tucson. Yarbroug ran for 737 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the ground as a junior last season to go along with 12 receptions for an additional 185 yards receiving and three scores through the air.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In