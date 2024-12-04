SIGNED: Arizona lands three-star RB Wesley Yarbrough for its 2025 class

Name: Wesley Yarbrough
Position: Running back
School: Crosby, Texas (Crosby HS)
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 190
Committed: June 17, 2024
Rivals ranking: 5.7 three-star
Other offers: Arizona State, Houston, Memphis
Notable: Wesley Yarbrough was recruited by Arizona running backs coach Alonzo Carter. He was hosted by Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano on his visit to Tucson. Yarbroug ran for 737 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the ground as a junior last season to go along with 12 receptions for an additional 185 yards receiving and three scores through the air.