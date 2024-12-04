Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 4, 2024
SIGNED: Arizona adds two-star OL Jaxon Griffin to its 2025 class
GOAZCATS.com
Staff

Name: Jaxon Griffin

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Mesa, Ariz. (Red Mountain HS)

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 250

Committed: Dec. 2, 2024

Rivals ranking: 5.4 two-star

Other offers: Oregon State, Colorado State, Fresno State

Notable: Jaxon Griffin was recruited to Arizona by offensive line coach Josh Oglesby. Griffin played defensive end and offensive tackle in his senior year actually transitioning to tackle from tight end. Because of the transition, he's an undersized tackle prospect but has the athleticism that linemen need.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In