SIGNED: Arizona adds two-star OL Jaxon Griffin to its 2025 class

Name: Jaxon Griffin
Position: Offensive tackle
School: Mesa, Ariz. (Red Mountain HS)
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 250
Committed: Dec. 2, 2024
Rivals ranking: 5.4 two-star
Other offers: Oregon State, Colorado State, Fresno State
Notable: Jaxon Griffin was recruited to Arizona by offensive line coach Josh Oglesby. Griffin played defensive end and offensive tackle in his senior year actually transitioning to tackle from tight end. Because of the transition, he's an undersized tackle prospect but has the athleticism that linemen need.