LOS ANGELES — Arizona went into Thursday night's road game against USC knowing that it would be a more difficult challenge than anticipated earlier in the week. A back injury to starting freshman guard Josh Green was only the start as the Wildcats announced just before tip off that reserve guard Max Hazzard was being held out of the game in Los Angeles for personal reasons.

Normally depth is one of Arizona's strengths, but that would not be the case Thursday at Galen Center. Instead, the Wildcats struggled to make shots throughout the night and eventually couldn't find what they needed to make a late run resulting in a 57-48 victory for the Trojans.

UA (19-9, 9-6 Pac-12) made less than 30 percent of their shots in the game and knocked down just three of their 26 3-point attempts. It was another miserable night from the floor in what has become an all-too-common theme for the Wildcats in their losses this season.

"Clearly it hurt us no doubt about it," head coach Sean Miller said about not having Green and Hazzard available. "What you really feel is we lost every ounce of depth that we have. I thought the guys who played played their hearts out, played with really good effort but we clearly wore down and we didn't shoot the ball well.

"Some of it could be execution ... but clearly we had a number of good opportunities. To win the game like this you gotta shoot better than 25 percent and score more than 48. For a lot of the game our defense was intact."

Miller said that Green has a lower back injury and that is why the team decided to keep him back in Tucson while the team made its trip to Los Angeles. The UA head coach said it didn't make sense to have him with the team if he wasn't going to play. Hazzard sat for personal reasons, but Miller said he could not elaborate on what those reasons are and at this point there is no timetable for when he will be back on the floor.

Green is third on the team in scoring this season as he is averaging 11.9 points per game for the Wildcats while Hazzard has provided help from the perimeter as a 38 percent 3-pointer shooter this year.

The Wildcats decided to go big with the loss of Green and Hazzard resulting in Ira Lee starting the game at power forward while usual starting forward Stone Gettings moved to the wing spot normally occupied by Green.

UA opened the game strong, but eventually the shots stopped falling and the team could never quite find its rhythm offensively.

"Honestly I don't think it disrupted us that much," Lee said about playing without Green or Hazzard. "We have a lot of depth. It's not like last year, we got a lot guys that can play. It was just tonight shots weren't falling. We were playing great defense, we were getting stops, we knew our scouting report.

"It's just shots weren't falling especially from three."

Arizona will now turn its attention to UCLA for a meeting with the Bruins on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. Mick Cronin's team beat Arizona State on Thursday night to move into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 making it another important game for the Wildcats as they finish their trip to Los Angeles.

"I think they're one of the conference's best teams and playing at UCLA is always a difficult challenge," Miller said. "So, we're gonna have to be a whole lot better to have a chance to win that game."