Arizona fifth-year senior guard Shaina Pellington was named the co-Most Improved Player of the Year on Tuesday alongside Colorado sophomore center Aaronette Vonleh, who began her career with the Wildcats.

Pellington is averaging career-highs this season in points (13.4), assists (3.7), steals (1.9) and field goal percentage (.542). Overall, Pellington is sixth in the Pac-12 in total assists (100) and third in steals (51).

She scored a career-high 35 points on Feb. 17 against Utah, shooting 13 of 18 from the field to go along with eight rebounds and five steals (also a career-high). Pellington scored in doubles figures in 18 of 27 games overall on the season.

She was named to the all-Pac-12 team alongside Cate Reese, while Esmery Martinez was named an honorable mention. It was the first time Pellington was named to the list and fourth time Reese was named to the list in her career at Arizona.

Pellington was also named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive team alongside Helena Pueyo marking the first time they were both named to that list.

The Pac-12 Tournament starts on Wednesday. Arizona will be facing the winner of the UCLA-Arizona State game in the quarterfinals on Thursday.