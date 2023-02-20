It was announced on Monday that Arizona guard Shaina Pellington has taken home Pac-12 Player of the Week for her performances this past weekend against Utah and Colorado.

It started with Pellington's huge performance against the Utes last Friday where she dropped a career-high 35 points to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and five steals. She went a perfect 10-for-10 from the field with 23 points in the first half alone, leading the Wildcats to an upset win over No. 4 Utah. Her 35 points was just four points shy of the McKale Center record set by Aari McDonald against Loyola Marymount back in 2018.

Pellington followed that performance up with a team-high 19 points to go along with three rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in Arizona's win over Colorado on Sunday.

"I really just was in the groove," Pellington said. "I feel like I saw the first one go in, the second one go in and the third one go in... But I also wanted to make sure that I was taking shots that made sense as well, for me and in the flow of the game, and I just kind of focused on continuing to make the shots that I was taking."

These were two huge wins for Arizona to keep them in contention to potentially be a host in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats will end the regular season next weekend on the road against the Oregon schools, starting with a game in Eugene against the Ducks on Thursday at 8 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Network.