SERIES RECAP: Arizona drops first Pac-12 series after 7-3 loss to UCLA

The Wildcats lost the first game of the series 10-2 but were able to come back on Saturday and even the series at one win apiece with a 4-2 victory behind a dominant pitching performance by starting pitcher Garrett Irvin . The senior pitched a career high 7 2/3 innings while only allowing one run on three hits, which were all singles, and six strikeouts.

After picking up a win over UCLA on Saturday, No. 11 Arizona felt the pressure of conference play and wasn’t able to win its third straight Pac-12 series after falling to the Bruins, 7-3, in the deciding game on Sunday at Hi Corbett Field.

Arizona was able to get game two going early, scoring three out of their four runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a two-run single with the bases loaded by center fielder Mac Bingham followed by first baseman Noah Turley hitting an RBI single. The Wildcats (17-7, 6-3 Pac-12) were not done yet as left fielder Chase Davis led off the third inning with a double that set up designated hitter Tony Bullard’s RBI single.

Star catcher Daniel Susac also continued his strong sophomore season, not only going 3-for-5 with two extra base hits but also picking up his seventh three-hit game of the season. Susac leads the team in multi-hit games with 16 on the season.

In game three of the series, the Wildcats had some bad luck as they were unable to replicate Saturday’s magic.

The starting pitching was an issue for Arizona with Dawson Netz only being able to throw five innings while giving up four runs on five hits and three strikeouts before being taken out in the sixth after giving up a two-run home run and failing to record an out.

He was the losing pitcher in the decision.

Despite tying up the game at two runs apiece in the fifth inning thanks to a wild pitch and sacrifice fly by infielder and outfielder Tyler Casagrande, the two-run home run hit by UCLA (15-8, 3-3 Pac-12) in the very next inning put the game away for good. The Wildcats bullpen was relatively effective even though it gave up two runs, holding the Bruins to just three combined singles.

Arizona’s offense only struck out five times in Sunday’s game, making it the second lowest strikeout game of the season.

With the Wildcats now having lost three out of their last four games, they will now use their off day to regroup before they head up to Phoenix looking to get revenge on Grand Canyon before leaving to Seattle for three-game series against Washington. UA will be away from home for five games and won’t return for its next game at Hi Corbett Field until April 8.