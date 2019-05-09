Saving the best for last. That's how No. 6 Arizona will end Pac-12 play as it faces No. 3 UCLA this weekend at Easton Stadium in one of the most highly anticipated series of the season. More than a dozen Wildcats will return home to Southern California for the games in Los Angeles and although the team will be in Bruins territory this year, infielder Jessie Harper said she hardly feels that UCLA has a home-field advantage. “I know we’re gonna have tons of our fans in the stands, which is amazing, so I don’t think they’re going to have too much of a home-field advantage in that sense necessarily. I know I have a big crowd coming out … I’m pretty sure everyone on our team has a big crowd coming out,” Harper, who went to high school about 30 miles away from UCLA in Stevenson Ranch, said. “ … It's just going to be a great experience playing in front of all our fans and I know they’re going to be cheering loud for us and I know the fans are going to get into it to. They’re very passionate.” Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, Taylor McQuillin, Hilary Edior and Dejah Mulipola are just some of the other Wildcats that will return home to Southern California this week. Last season the high-profile rivalry ended with Arizona losing all three games of its series against UCLA at home before eventually being knocked out of postseason play by the Bruins in a Super Regional meeting at Easton Stadium.

As the Wildcats (40-11, 17-4 Pac-12) go into this year’s meeting coming off their first series loss against Washington, they are hopeful the lessons that come with losing to the Huskies last weekend will work to their advantage in order to beat the top competition they face when they take on the Bruins. “Sometimes you look at failure as a threat to you and unfortunately I think in this game, as long as I’ve been around it, you’re gonna fail and you have to really learn how to embrace that failure and learn from it." head coach Mike Candrea said. "I think that’s the key is to take those tough moments, like this past weekend, and be able to draw from it and try to go out and try to improve upon whatever your mindset was or whatever you were thinking in those situations.” Based on the strong lineup UCLA (45-3, 19-2 Pac-12) has offensively and defensively Candrea said situational hitting will be important for his team throughout this weekends series. “It’s always important and it’ll even be more important," he said. "They’re a team I think that probably has more run production than Washington does – you know one through nine. “So we’re gonna to have to pitch very well, we’re gonna have to play good defense and then we’re going to have to get some key hits.”

Bowen next in line after Carranco's injury

After second baseman Reyna Carranco was injured early in last weekend’s series against Washington, sophomore Hanah Bowen stepped up and took her place to finish out the series. In regards to Carranco, Candrea said, “She was a very valuable part of that offensive piece and defensively, you now its hard to replace a good player like that but you know what we’ve got no choice and we need to do it.” In Bowen’s career as a Wildcat she has been a versatile player working mostly as a relief pitcher but always staying on top of her game at second base as well. She has pitched in nine games this season with three wins and three saves, but said she felt fully prepared to step up as an infielder after Carranco’s hand injury. “I’ve been playing second every single day during practice, and Reyna is a good player to compete with each and everyday so she pushes me, so I felt prepared,” she said. As for Bowen’s future as a pitcher for the Wildcat’s she does not feel that possibly starting at second base the rest of the year will take away from her duties as a pitcher. “Actually me and Coach T [UA pitching coach Taryne Mowatt] talked about how to pitch before the game and just be prepared when to come in just in case something happens for pitching," Bowen said. “… Before the game starts I’ll be throwing in the bullpen to stay warm." Candrea said he has no doubt the Bowen will put the work in to be prepared offensively and defensively. As for Carranco, the UA head coach joked this week that "the finger is still attached and the thumb is attached" but it remains unclear when the team's best hitter will be able to return to the field after breaking her hand and thumb during the series against Washington. At this point Candrea said it will be an injury Arizona takes "week by week" and will have a lot to do with how much pain Carranco can tolerate moving forward. At this point in the year she has a batting average of .433 with a team-high 66 hits.

Pac-12 releases conference awards