Seeing Arizona win 'boosted' the motivation for DL commit Jermaine Wiggins

Arizona's team was able to lift a weight from its collective shoulders Saturday when the Wildcats secured their first victory of the season with a 10-3 win over Cal. It marked the first win at UA for head coach Jedd Fisch easing some of the pressure he has faced since taking over his current role.

The Wildcats will not go winless, and that will matter for a number of reasons. The hope from the coaching staff and players is that this is just the start of what will be many more wins in the future.

Recruits feel that way as well, and one of the current commits who was in the stands Saturday watching the first victory of the season unfold in person is defensive line prospect Jermaine Wiggins Jr.

The three-star prospect made the trek from Boston with his dad, Jermaine Wiggins Sr., out to Tucson to see the homecoming game and experience a game day at Arizona.

He was not disappointed after getting an opportunity to see the team work in person and come away with a victory.