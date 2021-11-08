Seeing Arizona win 'boosted' the motivation for DL commit Jermaine Wiggins
Arizona's team was able to lift a weight from its collective shoulders Saturday when the Wildcats secured their first victory of the season with a 10-3 win over Cal. It marked the first win at UA for head coach Jedd Fisch easing some of the pressure he has faced since taking over his current role.
The Wildcats will not go winless, and that will matter for a number of reasons. The hope from the coaching staff and players is that this is just the start of what will be many more wins in the future.
Recruits feel that way as well, and one of the current commits who was in the stands Saturday watching the first victory of the season unfold in person is defensive line prospect Jermaine Wiggins Jr.
The three-star prospect made the trek from Boston with his dad, Jermaine Wiggins Sr., out to Tucson to see the homecoming game and experience a game day at Arizona.
He was not disappointed after getting an opportunity to see the team work in person and come away with a victory.
"It was crazy just to see that first win and be in that atmosphere especially being a recruit," Wiggins said. "We came down all the way from Boston to Tucson and to see that W that they've been chasing after and that they've been grinding their butts off just to get it was great to see that. Then just to see the fan section and the ZonaZoo storming onto the field that just really boosted my motivation to come out there next year to give them even more of my effort."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news