If one thing was going to become clear Monday night as Arizona faced Iowa State in the first round of the Maui Invitational it was that we would know a lot more about both teams as one would leave with its first loss. We certainly learned quite a bit about the Wildcats (4-0) after the 71-66 win over Steve Prohm's Cyclones to secure a spot in the semifinal.

In a gritty effort that featured a big 12-2 run that helped the Wildcats climb back into the game in the second half erasing a 10-point deficit, Arizona was able to use 15 points in the second half from graduate transfer point guard Justin Coleman to knock off Iowa State 71-66 at Lahaina Civic Center.

Coleman showed his leadership and edge by taking over when it mattered sparking the run that ultimately helped the Wildcats get back in the game. He also hit many of the big shots down the stretch including a 3-pointer that gave the team a three-point lead with under two minutes to play.

"I just had to get a feel of their defense, what's open, what's not open, how to get my teammates shots," Coleman said. "... I was looking for my teammates and things just opened up for me as well, so I just took the shots that were open for me and they just happened to fall for me today."

The Wildcats have not been afraid to take advantage of the graduate transfer rule and this year is no different. Coleman and power forward Ryan Luther both are playing their final seasons with the Wildcats after being at different schools – Coleman at Samford and Luther at Pittsburgh.

Both seniors made an impact down the stretch of Monday's game showing their value when it mattered most while stepping up for players who don't have as much experience environments like the one UA played in to open the tournament.

"There's always things that you learn in November, but you can't learn them unless you really are challenged," UA head coach Miller told reporters after Monday's game. "If we would have lost tonight we would have learned a lot. The fact we won is great, but I think more than anything it's just us having an opportunity to grow, keep getting better and if you can win while you're doing that, then obviously that's what we all want to do.