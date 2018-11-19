Second-half surge helps Arizona take down ISU in Maui
If one thing was going to become clear Monday night as Arizona faced Iowa State in the first round of the Maui Invitational it was that we would know a lot more about both teams as one would leave with its first loss. We certainly learned quite a bit about the Wildcats (4-0) after the 71-66 win over Steve Prohm's Cyclones to secure a spot in the semifinal.
In a gritty effort that featured a big 12-2 run that helped the Wildcats climb back into the game in the second half erasing a 10-point deficit, Arizona was able to use 15 points in the second half from graduate transfer point guard Justin Coleman to knock off Iowa State 71-66 at Lahaina Civic Center.
Coleman showed his leadership and edge by taking over when it mattered sparking the run that ultimately helped the Wildcats get back in the game. He also hit many of the big shots down the stretch including a 3-pointer that gave the team a three-point lead with under two minutes to play.
"I just had to get a feel of their defense, what's open, what's not open, how to get my teammates shots," Coleman said. "... I was looking for my teammates and things just opened up for me as well, so I just took the shots that were open for me and they just happened to fall for me today."
The Wildcats have not been afraid to take advantage of the graduate transfer rule and this year is no different. Coleman and power forward Ryan Luther both are playing their final seasons with the Wildcats after being at different schools – Coleman at Samford and Luther at Pittsburgh.
Both seniors made an impact down the stretch of Monday's game showing their value when it mattered most while stepping up for players who don't have as much experience environments like the one UA played in to open the tournament.
"There's always things that you learn in November, but you can't learn them unless you really are challenged," UA head coach Miller told reporters after Monday's game. "If we would have lost tonight we would have learned a lot. The fact we won is great, but I think more than anything it's just us having an opportunity to grow, keep getting better and if you can win while you're doing that, then obviously that's what we all want to do.
The Wildcats losing three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis a year ago at this time proved to be something that stuck with the team until the end. It was something referenced quite a bit throughout the season and the early unexpected struggles exposed UA's team in many ways. The 0-3 week in The Bahamas eventually helped Arizona fix some things, but it was not something the Wildcats wanted to have to go through again.
This season UA's team is less talented and the field in Maui is more impressive, so getting a chance to play on the winner's side of the bracket is certainly something the Wildcats can be happy about.
"We feel really good about our win. You come to this tournament, you don't want to be the team that heads home 0-3. We experienced that last year, and there could be a really good team that is 0-3 when they leave Maui. That certainly wasn't our goal but every win here is a very hard one to get. I give our guys a lot of credit."
For a while it looked like a first half that had a couple long droughts was going to doom the Wildcats as the offense didn't come easily with UA making just nine of its 30 shot attempts in the opening 20 minutes. To make matters worse, the 'Cats struggled on the glass with ISU holding a 24-16 rebound advantage at the break.
The nine-point halftime deficit was something Miller's team would have to chip away at, but a burst to open the second half helped close the gap some eventually helping the team regain a lead.
During that early portion of the game Arizona struggled to slow down Iowa State on the offensive end. The adjustments in the second half changed that and the Wildcats forced the Cyclones into a couple droughts of their own.
"It was just about getting stops, really," Arizona big man Chase Jeter said. "We knew what we had to do defensively, we knew what we had to do from the jump. I think we came out a little bit lax in the beginning and then kind of we got caught up in the atmosphere. But moving forward I know that our biggest goal was just to kind of get stops and take it from there and the offense will take care of itself."
Arizona will play Gonzaga for a chance to play in the championship game four years after the Wildcats won the Maui Invitational in 2014. The third-ranked Bulldogs beat Illinois Monday night 84-78 to advance to semifinal round. UA will be the only unranked team playing in the semifinals with No. 1 Duke and No. 8 Auburn on the other side of the bracket.
Tuesday's game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. MST.