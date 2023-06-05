News More News
Season in review: Arizona baseball

Arizona pitching coach Dave Lawn coming off the mound after a meeting.
Arizona pitching coach Dave Lawn coming off the mound after a meeting. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

If this Arizona baseball season could be described as a word, it would be whirlwind — with highs and lows coming in from every direction. This spiral of emotions throughout a tumultuous 2023 season was nothing short of a sight to see.

With cheers meaning more, playing the role of ‘rally cats’ after losing three out of 10 games right before winning seven out of nine to clinch a Pac-12 Tournament birth and make a runner-up run and sneak their way into NCAA tournament, the UA had their high moments.

But, with runs like these sometimes comes with sad tears and Saturday saw the raw emotions with tears running down the player’s face when the Wildcats found themselves falling short in the Fayetteville Regional on Saturday, with many of their players playing their last game with Arizona stitched across their chest. Nonetheless, the ‘Cats kept their head high.

