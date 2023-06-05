With cheers meaning more, playing the role of ‘rally cats’ after losing three out of 10 games right before winning seven out of nine to clinch a Pac-12 Tournament birth and make a runner-up run and sneak their way into NCAA tournament, the UA had their high moments.

But, with runs like these sometimes comes with sad tears and Saturday saw the raw emotions with tears running down the player’s face when the Wildcats found themselves falling short in the Fayetteville Regional on Saturday, with many of their players playing their last game with Arizona stitched across their chest. Nonetheless, the ‘Cats kept their head high.