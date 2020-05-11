Arizona head coach Sean Miller said back in March, after what would become the Wildcats' last game of the season, none of his teams at UA have had to rely on a group of freshmen more than his group did this year. Point guard Nico Mannion, wing Josh Green and power forward Zeke Nnaji were the team's top three scorers this season. Green and Mannion came in with plenty of buzz after ending up as two of the top prospects in the 2019 recruiting class.

Nnaji came to Arizona with a little less fan fare, but he was still rated as a five-star recruit and lived up to that lofty expectation by becoming the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Mannion finished his season as one of the top freshman distributors in program history while Green had plenty of highlight dunks throughout the year while also showcasing his ability to become a lockdown defender in the future.

There is no doubt all three players could have used more time at the college level especially after the season was cut short preventing the group from playing in the NCAA Tournament.

None of the three players will get that opportunity as each of them decided to forgo their remaining college eligibility in favor of entering the NBA Draft. There is a chance that all three players could go in the first round, but for Miller there is certainly some disappointment about not being able to have those players around his program for more time than he was able to this season.

"We'll miss all three of them, no doubt about it," Miller said during a video interview with UA play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries last week. "We'll miss them on the court a tremendous amount. We'll miss them off the court. Unfortunately, the length of time that we recruited Josh and Nico, in particular, also Zeke, but we recruited Josh and Nico longer, the recruiting process lasted longer than their their tenure at Arizona.

"It's something you wish them the best you wish that you could have been around them longer."

Something that Miller spoke about over a year ago back when first discussing the players when they signed as recruits was the makeup and character of his freshmen. Arizona targets the prospects it did in the 2019 class for their talent but also for their high character and it was something Miller continued to bring up throughout the season.

Now as those players depart the program that is something he continues to praise that group for as they prepare to move on to the next level.

"All three of those guys we're so fortunate because as talented as they were as incoming freshmen, they were really good kids," Miller said. "They come from great families. I really believe this, they not only enjoyed their experience in Arizona, but I think they'll even enjoy it more when they leave and they look back. Unfortunately for them, because they were only here for a brief period of time that coupled with ... they lost the Pac-12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, that's really why you come to college to a certain degree as a as a basketball player.

"What you want to want to accomplish on the court March Madness right? So to be here only a year and lose March Madness, I feel really bad for them, but their future's bright. ... We wish them all the best, great luck and I have no doubt they'll all be successful in their own right."

The NBA Draft has been scheduled to take place on June 25, but it has been postponed indefinitely until league play resumes after shutting down amid the current health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.