GOAZCATS - Sean Miller says Jemarl Baker Jr. is out for the season with a broken wrist

Arizona will be without its top shooter the rest of the season. Head coach Sean Miller announced on his weekly radio show Monday night that redshirt junior guard Jemarl Baker Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a broken wrist.

Baker injured his wrist in the first half of Saturday's 81-76 loss to UCLA at McKale Center.

He played just seven minutes in the second half and Miller said after the game that the injury was the reason why Baker was mostly absent over the final 20 minutes. At the time Miller said Baker's injured hand required further evaluation, but he did not rule out the possibility of a broken bone.

The team now has confirmation of that and will have to find a way to replace Baker's production in what has been a breakthrough season for the former Kentucky transfer. Baker has never quite been healthy throughout his career as he had to deal with knee issues at UK, where he eventually had surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Right as his first season was set to begin at Arizona he injured his hip that eventually impacted his knee forcing him to remain at about 80% for most the 2019-20 season.

Fully healthy this season, he settled into an important role on the perimeter for the Wildcats. No longer needed as a primary ball handler, Baker has been able to flourish this season on the wing where he is able to use his ability to shoot the ball more than he was allowed to while backing up Nico Mannion at the point guard position last year.

The role change brought some impressive results as he exploded for 33 points earlier this season against Northern Arizona in what was the best single-game scoring performance by a Miller-coached player. In that game he hit seven 3-pointers for the Wildcats, and it helped him earn the Pac-12 Player of the Week award. Just a few games later he bested that total by hitting eight shots from beyond the arc in a 29-point showing against Stanford.

Baker has struggled as of late, partly hampered by an ankle injury he suffered on the recent road trip to Washington, but he still has more 3-pointers than anyone else on the team and is second in scoring behind point guard James Akinjo with 12 points per game.

With Baker headed to the sidelines for the rest of the season and freshman combo guard Kerr Kriisa still not eligible to take the floor until early February, the Wildcats will have to find another solution. Miller said Monday night that graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown Jr. will be moved into Baker's role on the wing for the Wildcats.

Brown has only attempted 19 3-pointers this season but has connected on 42% of those shots. He has been impressive in recent games after making the move to UA from Seattle University in the offseason as he has scored in double figures in four of the last five games off the bench.

Miller is also planning to make other moves with his starting lineup, he said Monday, with freshman Bennedict Mathurin expected to take over the other wing position and center Christian Koloko set to make his return to the starting group. Freshman Dalen Terry and redshirt sophomore big man Jordan Brown will come off the bench for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats will hit the road once again this week as they head back up to the Pacific Northwest to face Oregon and Oregon State starting with a matchup against the Beavers in Corvallis on Thursday night.

