“These are the 11 schools I felt most comfortable with moving forward both academically and athletically,” Wertz said. “They’ve all done a great job recruiting me so far and each provide a unique opportunity. I just want to keep learning more about each program and building relationships with their coaching staff.”

One of the top sit-out transfers available this spring, Trey Wertz has made the first move towards a college decision. The former Santa Clara standout has cut his list to a final 11 with intentions on cutting his list one final time before making his commitment.

Wertz leaves the Santa Clara program after two strong years out west. For his career, he has averaged 12 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. His scoring averages went down during his sophomore season, though his efficiency sky-rocketed in which he saw his 3-point numbers leap to 40-percent.

Expect for his recruitment to continue for the next few weeks. “I want to find a place where I can invest and become the best player I can be,” Wertz said. “Find a system that best fits my talents and a place where I can finish off the great education that I started at Santa Clara.”

He is a well-rounded combo guard that can impact the game in a variety of ways. A standout with the Providence Day program and former high school teammate of now Kansas star Devon Dotson, Wertz is respected for his shot making, playmaking, perimeter defense and intangibles.

A decision is expected sometime in April with there being a strong unlikelihood that any visits can take place due to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus.