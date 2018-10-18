Rodriguez has plenty of support ahead of his first start
He doesn't posses the most natural physical gifts in Arizona's quarterback room. He doesn't have the strongest arm. He isn't the fastest. What sophomore Rhett Rodriguez does have is his brain. It's...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news