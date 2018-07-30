“I still have been talking to both of those schools heavily,” he said. “With Tennessee, the coaching staff texts me daily, makes sure I’m doing well and that if I made it out there I would make a real big impact with them. With Auburn, I have a great relationship with the offensive coaching staff as well. Coach (Gus) Malzahn really loves me and I really love him as a coach and a person as well.”

Things with his recruitment have seemed to trend towards the SEC duo of Auburn and Tennessee , but several other teams have worked themselves back into the picture – as well as some old familiar faces. The only two official visits that Curry has taken this summer have been to Auburn and Knoxville and he said that both remain favorites – even when talking just within the group of finalists.

Rivals100 wide receiver Jalen Curry closed out his June with one of the top performances in the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and wrapped up his July by dropping a Top 5.

That leaves the trio of Arizona , Florida State , and LSU to fill out the rest of his contenders. Curry was previously committed to the Seminoles prior to Jimbo Fisher ’s move to Texas A&M after last season. Rivals250 quarterback and teammate of Curry, Grant Gunnell , is committed to Arizona, and their personal relationship could be a huge factor in going forward. Meanwhile, a fast start to this season could be just what the doctor ordered to real Curry in for LSU.

On Arizona

“[Gunnell] being committed there plays a big role,” he said. “I know that if we both went there, we would have a good chance of playing early or starting. I think if that happened, we could be a factor in the Pac-12 early – possibly break records – and make it a winning program again.”

“I’ve talked to Coach (Noel) Mazzone a couple of times, Coach (Clarence) McKinney my dad, and me have a real close relationship since he’s from Houston,” he said. “Also, Taylor Mazzone – Coach Mazzone’s son – he’s also a receivers coach out there and I’ve been talking to him a lot this past week, getting to know him.”

On Florida State

“The coaching staff has really been trying to get to know me more these last couple of weeks,” he said. “They’ve been talking to my dad a lot and coming for me hard. The staff seems really cool, my dad loves them, making a bond with them. I have been talking to them more for about a month or two and they seem pretty cool. I have to get back out there on an unofficial to see how everything is now with the new staff.”

“I would say that Coach (David) Kelly, the wide receivers coach, he’s a very cool dude He understands his players is more of a players’ coach and he keeps things honest with you,” he said. “He wants you to be the best you can be.”

On LSU

“Everything has gone pretty well,” he said. “Me and Coach (Ed) Orgeron have a pretty great relationship, and Coach Mickey Joseph has a very close relationship with me and my dad. He’s a really cool dude, cares about what my hopes and dreams are and wants to help me get to the next level.”

“They’re working on spreading the ball out more, having more receivers on the field,” he said. “I watched a little bit of the spring game on a replay, but I’ll be able to take a close look at what they’re going to do in the season-opener against Miami.”