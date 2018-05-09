The clock is ticking down on Rivals100 quarterback Grant Gunnell’s next commitment and there is no shortage of opinion from the masses as to which way he’s leaning.

The Houston-area quarterback recently wrapped up an official visit to Ohio State, and with the the program’s recent moves with several top prospects in Texas, it has been easy to think that momentum is swinging the Buckeyes’ way with Gunnell as well. He certainly left Columbus with plenty to think about, but he’s not going so far as to say Ohio State is a clear-cut leader.

“Things are really good,” he said. “I talk to Coach (Urban) Meyer a lot and Coach (Ryan) Day,” he said. “I really like Coach Day and what he’s trying to do - trying to move towards the taller quarterbacks, more throwing. They do some really cool things like branding-wise - marketing yourself - just how they set you up for life and also football.”