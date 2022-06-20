Rivals Underclassmen Challenge: Who's the most personable head coach?

ATLANTA – The Rivals Underclassmen Challenge on Friday brought out the best of the best from across the country with all showing off their skills in Atlanta. The camp was loaded with top prospects that are already being recruited by Power Five programs. We got insights from several different standouts about which head coach has stood out the most so far to them during the recruiting process:

Who: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota Why: "He's just a cool dude. His energy is through the roof and he seems like a fun dude to be around too."

*****

Who: Lincoln Riley, USC Why: "I would have to say coach Lincoln Riley because you can talk to him about anything. He's a super cool dude."

*****

Who: Jeff Brohm, Purdue Why: "Just the way he carries himself. The way he brings the team out and the way he interacts with the players. Just the way he does everything."

*****

Who: Kirby Smart, Georgia Why: "He made Georgia feel like home. I just really like it over there and he is really genuine."



*****

Who: Dana Holgorson, Houston Why: "I have to go with coach Dana from Houston. He's just a cool person. We talk about a lot of stuff."

*****

Who: Shane Beamer, South Carolina Why: "He treats all of his players with respect. He makes it feel like family, makes it feel like home, and runs the facility great. He's like a relationship type of coach. Makes it feel like home, so yeah."

*****

Who: Jedd Fisch, Arizona Why: "I feel like coach Jedd Fisch is very personable. I feel like I can relate to him a lot and he's a very solid coach. I feel like we are already building a very good relationship and it was really good visiting out there."

*****

Who: Kirby Smart, Georgia Why: "Just the way he talks. He's different from other coaches to me. The way he talked with me and communicated with me, he's just different from other coaches."

*****

Who: Steve Sarkisian, Texas Why: "Sarkisian because he's relatable and he's a West Coast guy."

*****