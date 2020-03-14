This week in the Rivals Roundtable, national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald discuss the coronavirus and its impact on the college season and the ones that lay ahead. Also, while the season has been completed in an ominous way, what was the most defining moment from the past few months? MORE: McDonald's Game cancelled | Why aren't bluebloods after Jabari Smith?



1. What is the biggest impact of the coronavirus crisis on college hoops recruiting?

Bossi: There are certainly many. The biggest issue is for new coaching staffs who are looking to complete rosters. Nobody can really do visits or go out and see players right now, so it makes things extremely tough to evaluate and complete a roster. Taking transfers, at least, there should be some good film available to go off of. But, this a new world we are living in for the time being and coaches will adjust. Evans: I would say just the fact that we do not know what the 2020 spring and summer recruiting calendars might look like. The all-star festivities have already been canceled and Nike and adidas have canceled April events. This only means that the staffs that have already laid the groundwork with the class of 2021 should be even more ahead compared to others.

In a few years, if we see another Ja Morant trickle to the mid-major realm, it is because of the coronavirus’ impact during the spring and summer of 2020. Expect for missed evaluations and also slept-on prospects to be the reverberating theme based off of such cancellations. McDonald: Every year we see some late movement with recruiting classes that is based on coaching changes leading to prospects who signed early backing out of their initial commitment. It's quite possible we don't see as much movement among coaches this year because of the COVID-19, which means there won't be as many prospects opening up late.

2. Do you agree with canceling the NCAA tournament?

Bossi: Absolutely. We like to give the NCAA a hard time about things and they are often the subject of a lot of blame and frustration. In this case they made the right call and I was glad to see they didn't drag their feet in doing so.

I know some people wanted a postponement, but the reality is we still don't have a great idea of how heavy the impact from this or how long we are going to be breaking from normal. Frankly, I don't think enough people are taking the potential spread of the virus as serious as we should be. I was glad that the NCAA made a quick decision. Evans: I do. No one knows how long this will take to subside. Could the next few weeks be enough for it to be slowed? Might it take longer? The last of our concerns should revolve around whenever we can play a basketball tournament.

Don’t get me wrong -- dreams have been shattered for fan bases, coaches, and, more importantly, the players themselves. However, the timeline for this worldwide crisis is set as unknown. Could postponing until a later time in May have been the right move? Maybe so, but that is hopeful thinking. There would also be concerns regarding where tournament games in a month like May would be held and how it might impact the NBA Draft for those that would be participating.

There are just too many unknowns. It was the right call. McDonald: If I were in charge, I would've at least bought myself some time through the weekend to see where this deal goes through the weekend. I don't think there would have been any problem waiting until Monday to gather more information before making a final decision. That also buys a little more time to look into potentially moving everything back a week or two if needed. However, I get why the NCAA took the action it did on Thursday afternoon.

3. Now that the season is complete, what was your favorite moment?

Cassius Winston and Tom Izzo