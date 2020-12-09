GOAZCATS - Rivals Rankings Week: Prospects on cusp of Rivals250

The updated Rivals250 for the 2022 class has been released, and several new names have shown up on the list. There are a few dozen four-stars ranked just outside the Rivals250, however, who are anxious to make their cases for inclusion. Our analysts highlight a few specific four-stars they are watching closely who could make the jump.

KYION GRAVES

KYION GRAYES (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Kyion Grayes is having an outstanding season and has been picking up some serious offers. He reminds me a little of Chris Olave, who was vastly underrated in high school and has starred in Ohio State's offense. It just so happens that the Buckeyes are one of Graves' newest offers along with Oregon and many more could be on the way. He is currently committed to Arizona. The new four-star receiver has 10 touchdowns so far this season in an offense that's loaded with playmakers and so the ball is getting spread around. Graves has good speed, he's a great route runner and he plays with a drive and intensity where he wants to be the best. Next time around, he could move even higher in the rankings. – Adam Gorney, West Coast recruiting analyst

*****

MYLES POLLARD

MYLES POLLARD (Rivals.com)

Cornerback Myles Pollard is a new four-star in this update, and just missed out on finding a spot in the Rivals250. The Nashville-area defender has all the tools you look for at the cornerback position, especially size. Even at 6-foot-2, though, Pollard has the fluidity and hips to stay with top receiver, as he showed this past season against top prospects like Jacorey Brooks. He is an outstanding open-field tackler who hits like a safety, and his offer list has really grown this fall to include nearly 20 schools. – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest recruiting analyst

*****

QAESHON SAPP

QAESHON SAPP (Rivals.com)

Qaeshon Sapp is a versatile offensive lineman that could project from right tackle all the way down to center, but his likely position on the next level is guard. He is a mauler inside with a nice punch, power and feet. He had good agility a year ago, but his technique and pass protection improved and Sapp took big steps as a junior. He is now a wanted prospect by many ACC and SEC schools and he still has room for improvement. – Chad Simmons, Southeast recruiting analyst

*****

KEVIN THOMAS AND ANTHONY IVEY

I'm cheating here a bit but there's a good chance Pennsylvania receivers Kevin Thomas and Anthony Ivey make the next Rivals250. Thomas didn't have much of a chance to show off his talents this fall due to the pandemic, but he remains one of the fastest prospects in this class and a dangerous weapon on the outside. Ivey played well and looks to be one of the better receivers in 2022, but he was largely unchallenged this season. He could rise significantly up the rankings as we learn more about him and his skillset. – Adam Friedman, East Coast recruiting analyst

ANTHONY IVEY (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)